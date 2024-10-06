Kishwaukee College names fall scholarship recipients

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently distributed more than $260,000 in scholarships to hundreds of local students for the fall semester.

The foundation awarded $267,574 to Kishwaukee students through 333 scholarships.

The scholarship funds are possible through gifts from area agencies and associations, community members, and local businesses and industries. Students are selected on a competitive basis according to each scholarship’s specific requirements.

Kishwaukee College students received the following awards:

AG Communications Endowment: Joshua Ford of Sycamore.

Brandon Foley of Genoa, Leyah Langley of Kingston, Blake Nelson of Genoa. Barry Haber Kiwanis Club of DeKalb: Ashley Davila of DeKalb, Naomy Ortiz of DeKalb, Lane Schumacher of DeKalb.

Anusha Amin of Algonquin, Katherine Anderson of DeKalb, Maya Beard of DeKalb, Madolyn Bellah of Kirkland, Temijah Broger of DeKalb, Katie Maier of Sycamore, Aimee Marsh of Sycamore, Laura Torres of Oregon, Ana Tricio of Kirkland. Bruce Cobb Horticulture Scholarship: Andrea Weitenbeck of DeKalb.

Molly Boehm of Rochelle, Danica Ward of Creston. Charles and Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment: Joshua Ford of Sycamore, Marbelyn Galarza of Genoa, Matt Holuj of DeKalb, Mikaela Kluxen of DeKalb, Michele Lidren of Rochelle, Kylie Mapes of Sycamore, Erika Nunez of DeKalb.

Keyle Brown of DeKalb, Tania Pensado-Salazar of DeKalb, Ariyana Turks of DeKalb, Rita Walsh of Rochelle. Chris and Katherine Boulos Foundation: Camila Aguilera of DeKalb, Katherine Anderson of DeKalb, Mallory Armstrong of Sycamore, Colin Bafia of Sycamore, Emily Baldwin of Sycamore, Drew Beckett of DeKalb, Madyson Block of Sycamore, Ayden Boatman of Sycamore, Tayla Brannstrom of Sycamore, Keyle Brown of DeKalb, Kiley Bryer of Sycamore, Jonathan Buckheister of Sycamore, Cassidi Calfa of Sycamore, Rylie Cedillo of Sycamore, Alyssa Childress of Kingston, Brianna Crawford of DeKalb, Ashley Davila of DeKalb, Gabriela Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Paulo Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Asher Dohogne of Sycamore, Charlie Duran of DeKalb, Cayla Evans of Cortland, Precious French of DeKalb, Jessica Garcia of DeKalb, Grace Gineman of Sycamore, Hanitzi Gonzalez of Cortland, Sherleen Gonzalez of DeKalb, Diego Gonzalez Zabala of Sycamore, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Kevin Hernandez of DeKalb, Amixam Hernandez of DeKalb, Elijah Herra of Sycamore, Seth Hess of DeKalb, Grace Hunt of Cortland, Brooke Jackson of Sycamore, Rayne Jones of DeKalb, Azaan Khan of Sycamore, Hayley King of Sycamore, Mikaela Kluxen of DeKalb, Molly Kuntzi of DeKalb, David Ledwell of DeKalb, Julie Leon of DeKalb, Anna Lochbaum of Sycamore, Paige Lojko of Sycamore, Tyler Maciejewski of DeKalb, Alexiana Manguya of DeKalb, Kylie Mapes of Sycamore, Sam McCormick of DeKalb, Destiny McKinnie of Cortland, Megan Medina of DeKalb, Raven Meeks of DeKalb, Hailey Michaels of Sycamore, Tijana Milovancevich of Maple Park, Krystal Mora of Sycamore, Erika Nunez of DeKalb, Joseph O’Donnell of Creston, Bryce Olson of DeKalb, Unique Omodayo of DeKalb, Naomy Ortiz of DeKalb, Keli Perez of DeKalb, Omar Perez of DeKalb, Addy Perry of Sycamore, Kelli Petit of Sycamore, Brody Pfund of Maple Park, Brennan Piquett of DeKalb, Alex Prince of Malta, Justine Pringle of Cortland, Tyler Reidl of DeKalb, Charles Roots of Sycamore, Daniel Rosas of DeKalb, Ellie Rothenbach of Sycamore, Leslie Sanchez of DeKalb, Lane Schumacher of DeKalb, Keisha Simms of Sycamore, Nevaeh Slayton of Malta, Madelyn Smith of DeKalb, Ariana Smith of DeKalb, Noah Stanik of Sycamore, Brandi Stover of Genoa, Brianna Stover of Genoa, Ozzy Taylor of Sycamore, Terri Tingling of DeKalb, Vanessa Villa of DeKalb, Haley VonSchnase of Sycamore, Carter Young of DeKalb, Milena Zak of Sycamore, Daniella Zamora of DeKalb, Brynn Ziegler of Clare.

Erica Prange of Lindenwood. Compeer Financial Scholarship: Abby Stoffa of DeKalb.

Abby Stoffa of DeKalb. Dean and Betty Burgemeister Endowment: Anusha Amin of Algonquin, Katherine Anderson of DeKalb, Maya Beard of DeKalb, Temijah Broger of DeKalb, Kevin Farlinger of Cortland, Katie Maier of Sycamore, Laura Torres of Oregon, Ana Tricio of Kirkland, Morgan Widick of West Chicago, Rachel Yalley of DeKalb.

Christina Fisher of Kingston. DeKalb Fire Fighters Local 1236 Memorial Scholarship: Cassidi Calfa of Sycamore.

Orion Gallentine of Oregon. Donald C. Mack Scholarship: Ozzy Taylor of Sycamore.

Nicole Jazo of DeKalb, Morgan Widick of West Chicago. Earl and Jeanne Pritchard Horticulture Scholarship: Avie Truran of Kirkland, Francis Vowels of Rochelle.

Lian Pedersen of Amboy. Eleanor Anglin Price Scholarship: Jessica Van Etten of Boyne City, Michigan.

Mallory Armstrong of Sycamore, Colin Bafia of Sycamore, Madyson Block of Sycamore, Kenna Braheny of Genoa, Tayla Brannstrom of Sycamore, Jonathan Buckheister of Sycamore, Asher Dohogne of Sycamore, Carter England of Sycamore, Cayla Evans of Cortland, Precious French of DeKalb, Mahala Gonzalez of Paw Paw, Diego Gonzalez Zabala of Sycamore, Seth Hess of DeKalb, Alexis Huerta of Rochelle, Grace Hunt of Cortland, Brooke Jackson of Sycamore, Azaan Khan of Sycamore, Hayley King of Sycamore, Anna Lochbaum of Sycamore, Paige Lojko of Sycamore, Tyler Maciejewski of DeKalb, Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Reese McRoberts of Waterman, Raven Meeks of DeKalb, Gustavo Mendez of Cortland, Bryce Olson of DeKalb, Unique Omodayo of DeKalb, Omar Perez of DeKalb, Jayson Quintero Romero of Cortland, Charles Roots of Sycamore, Ellie Rothenbach of Sycamore, Avery Salsbury of Oregon, Brandi Stover of Genoa, Milena Zak of Sycamore. Enbridge Energy Company Pipeline Industry Awareness Scholarship: Seth Ford of DeKalb.

Christina Hansen of Rochelle. Harold C. Flanigan Memorial Endowment: Madolyn Bellah of Kirkland, Abigail Ingraham of Kirkland.

Leslie Sanchez of DeKalb. Howard and Martha Mullins Memorial Endowment for Nursing: Zaila Smith of DeKalb.

Brandon Foley of Genoa. Ine Achilles Scholarship for Horticulture: Jack Miller of DeKalb.

Vanessa Villa of DeKalb. Jeanne M. Henderson Memorial Endowment: Orion Gallentine of Oregon, Greta Horner of Ashton, Miguel Villegas of Amboy.

Damen Harrington of Rochelle. Jesus Romero Hispanic Endowment: Johany Cervantes of Rochelle, Emily Garcia of Rochelle, Erika Nunez of DeKalb.

Katherine Anderson of DeKalb, Laura Valdez of Rochelle. Kenneth and Susan Doubler Scholarship Fund: Haley VonSchnase of Sycamore.

Tommy Koziol of Rochelle. Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees Endowment: Aiyanna Washington of Rochelle.

Jacinta Allen of Cortland, Arlette Carmona of DeKalb, Natey Ericson of Sycamore, Foluke Esan of Sycamore, Joshua Ford of Sycamore, Rayne Jones of DeKalb, Remya Palakkeel of Rockford, Brody Pfund of Maple Park. Kishwaukee College First-Generation Scholarship: Gabriela Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Paulo Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle.

Grace Gineman of Sycamore, Greta Horner of Ashton, Lenna Hulthen of Lee, Tyler Maciejewski of DeKalb, Kelli Petit of Sycamore, Brody Pfund of Maple Park, Lizbeth Ruiz of Cortland, Silvina Vargas of DeKalb. Law Enforcement Lifelong Learning Scholarship: Julias Ferguson of DeKalb, Damen Harrington of Rochelle.

Hailey Michaels of Sycamore. Les and Deanie Springmire Endowment: Hailey Michaels of Sycamore.

Lizbeth Ruiz of Cortland. Mark Brisbin Memorial Scholarship: Lily Goode of Marengo.

Faith Allen of Belvidere, Harold Brown of DeKalb, Brandon Foley of Genoa, Alex Torres of Rochelle. Mathew J. Rood DPT Scholarship: Brody Pfund of Maple Park.

Kenna Braheny of Genoa. Nancy D. Castle Scholarship: Gabriela Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Ailyn Miranda of Rochelle, Rachel Yalley of DeKalb.

Avie Truran of Kirkland. OC Creative Scholarship: Kenna Braheny of Genoa, Jessica Marin of Rochelle.

Kylie Mapes of Sycamore. O’Meara and Schaeffer Nursing Endowment: Cassidi Calfa of Sycamore.

Arian Avila of Rochelle. Philip H. Nye Scholarship: Nancy Hernandez of DeKalb, Avery Salsbury of Oregon.

Dawn George of DeKalb. Richard Akers Memorial Endowment: Ornella Agbetrobu of Rochelle.

Gracie James of Sycamore, Leslie Sanchez of DeKalb. Robert and Norma Wildenradt Endowment: Abby Stoffa of DeKalb.

Lily Goode of Marengo. Rowland and Lucile Matteson Endowment: Christina Fisher of Kingston, Tony Perez of Crystal Lake, Francis Vowels of Rochelle.

Unique Omodayo of DeKalb. Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund: Marcia Curran of Geneva, Christina Fisher of Kingston, Jack Miller of DeKalb, Tony Perez of Crystal Lake, Patrick Talley of Shabbona, Francis Vowels of Rochelle.

Jacinta Allen of Cortland, Kendal Ansteth of Rochelle, Maya Beard of DeKalb, Keyle Brown of DeKalb, Kiley Bryer of Sycamore, Foluke Esan of Sycamore, Amanda Gamauf of Cortland, Leticia Garcia of DeKalb, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Melissa Huneke of DeKalb, Tasha Kimble of Cortland, Leyah Langley of Kingston, Alicia Salgado of Belvidere, Brianna Stover of Genoa, Ariyana Turks of DeKalb, Laura Valdez of Rochelle, Melcah Van Oosten of Sugar Grove, Ceci Vargas of Rochelle. Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment: Jacinta Allen of Cortland, Kendal Ansteth of Rochelle, Madolyn Bellah of Kirkland, Keyle Brown of DeKalb, Kiley Bryer of Sycamore, Foluke Esan of Sycamore, Kevin Farlinger of Cortland, Amanda Gamauf of Cortland, Leticia Garcia of DeKalb, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Matt Holuj of DeKalb, Melissa Huneke of DeKalb, Nicole Jazo of DeKalb, Tasha Kimble of Cortland, Leyah Langley of Kingston, Michele Lidren of Rochelle, Kylie Mapes of Sycamore, Aimee Marsh of Sycamore, Alicia Salgado of Belvidere, Yessica Valdez of Cortland, Melcah Van Oosten of Sugar Grove, Ceci Vargas of Rochelle, Rita Walsh of Rochelle, Rachel Yalley of DeKalb.

Haley VonSchnase of Sycamore. Stephen P. Irving Family Scholarship: Olivia Arias of Genoa, Richard Hansen of DeKalb, Bridget Stewart of DeKalb, Daniel Villagran Garrido of DeKalb.

Gracie James of Sycamore, Jonathan Sandoval of Carpentersville. Sycamore Hospital Physicians Nursing Endowment: Brianna Stover of Genoa.

Katie Maier of Sycamore. The Founder’s Endowment: Anna Lochbaum of Sycamore.

Jonathon Martinez of DeKalb. Tom and Nancy Roberts Endowment: Greta Horner of Ashton, Mikaela Kluxen of DeKalb, Kyra Pyburn of Kingston.

Tasha Kimble of Cortland, Michele Lidren of Rochelle. Vernon and Dorothy Smith Memorial Scholarship: Cheryl Bialas of Rochelle, Tommy Koziol of Rochelle, Marisa Whaley of Rochelle.

Aiyanna Washington of Rochelle. Wayne McIlrath Family Scholarship: Natey Ericson of Sycamore, Lyric Price of Sycamore, Grace Raute of Kirklan.

Students who wished to remain anonymous are omitted from the list.

For information, call 815-825-9803 or visit kish.edu/kcfscholarships.