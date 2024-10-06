Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk Library in October

SOMONAUK – The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host a number of programs and events in October.

Kevin Woods as The Political Lincoln: Honest Abe on Campaigns & Elections: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Attendees can learn about Abraham Lincoln’s campaign and election experiences. The free presentation is for people ages 12 and older.

Gladius: 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Composer and guitarist Gladius will perform classical and flamenco style music.

Painting with Petite Palette: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Patrons will be able to create a fall canvas painting. The program is intended for adults and teens ages 13 and older. Registration costs $15 and is required to attend.

Dining with Darkness: Serial Killer's Last Suppers Presented by Michelle Gibbons: 7 p.m. Oct. 29. Participants can learn about serial killers last meals and the meals deeper meanings from historical presenter Michelle Gibbons. The serial killers include H. H. Holmes, John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy and Aileen Wuornos.

Local Writers Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The group is free and intended for high school students and adults. The first session will be held at the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Bingo: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 9, and 16. Attendees will be able to play Bingo to win prizes. Refreshments will be provided. The event is free and intended for people ages 18 and older.

Chicks With Sticks: 11 to 1 p.m. Oct. 3. Patrons can work on, sew, crochet or knit crafts. Beginners can attend.

Tech Help For Seniors: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 24. Participants will receive one-on-one technology support from tech enthusiast Steve Goodwin. The 20-minute sessions include laptop, tablet, and tablet assistance. Appointments are required to attend. To schedule an appointment, call 815-498-2440 or visit the library's patron services.

Cards With Karen: 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Attendees can create three handmade cars. Materials will be provided. Registration costs $5 and is required to attend.

History Book Club: 4 p.m. Oct. 10. Patrons will be able to discuss and read history and nonfiction books.

Fiction Addiction: 4 p.m. Oct. 17. Participants can read and discuss fiction books.

Men's Book Club: 4 p.m. Oct. 22. Attendees will be able to discuss and read history, nonfiction and biography books.

Pageturners: 6 p.m. Oct. 23. Patrons can discuss suspense books.

Tot Tales: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Participants will be introduced to rhymes, books, hand motions, and songs. The program is free and intended for children ages newborn to three. Registration is required to attend.

Story Hour: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The program features crafts, stories, snacks, ans songs. The program is free and intended for children ages three to six. Registration is required to attend.

Afterschool Art: 4 p.m. Oct. 8 and 22. Attendees can create art with various art supplies. The program is free and intended for children ages six and older.

After School STEM: 4 p.m. Oct. 15. The program includes a different weekly STEM activity. The program is free and intended for children ages six to 10. Registration is required to attend.

Chapter Club: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Patrons can discuss books and participate in an activity. The club is free and intended for children ages seven to 10. Book copies will be available at the library's front desk.

Paws For Reading: 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Participants will be able to read for 15 minutes to Fox Valley Therapy dogs. The event is free and intended for children in first through fifth grade. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit the library or call 815-498-2440.

Pokemon Saturdays: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 5. Attendees can participate in Pokemon activities and card playing. The event is free and intended for children ages seven to 12. Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit the library's front desk.

Halloween Howls: 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Patrons will be able to dress up in costumes, participate in a ghost hunt, and watch a movie. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit the library's front desk.

Petite Palette Paint Class: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 24. Participants can paint a fall scene. The class is intended for children ages five to 12. Registration is $8 and required to attend.

Spider Web Dream Catchers For Tween and Teens: 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 1. Attendees will be able to create a spider web dream catcher. Materials also will be provided.

Halloween Escape Room! For Tweens and Teens: 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12. Groups of two to four patrons will have 20 minutes to solve the escape room puzzles. Teams that finish puzzles can receive prizes.

Afternoon Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26. The library will screen the movie "The Haunted Mansion." Halloween treats, popcorn, and drinks also will be served.

Tween Book Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Attendees can read and discuss books. Book copies will be available at the library's front desk.

6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Attendees can read and discuss books. Book copies will be available at the library’s front desk. Teen Book Club: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17. Patrons will be able to discuss and share books. Snacks also will be served.