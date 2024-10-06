Explore DeKalb County history at cemetery walk Sunday

Shaw Local file photo – Joe McCormick, a Sycamore High School history teacher, speaks at the 2023 Etched in Stone Cemetery Walk at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County is home to a wide variety of interesting local history stories. One great way to discover some of these unique stories is by visiting area cemeteries.

The DeKalb County History Center will host its annual Cemetery Walk, “Etched in Stone,” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

“Cemetery walks are very popular programs,” Michelle Donahoe, history center executive director, said in a news release. “These types of events require months of research, but they are very rewarding, as these presentations provide an opportunity to share details about our community that may have been forgotten over the years.”

Shaw Local file photo – This gravestone belongs to Martin Hare, a Sycamore Civil War veteran who lived from 1837 to 1911. He was a private corporal who served in the 9th Illinois Calvary. Hare's history of service was shared at the DeKalb County History Center’s annual "Etched in Stone" cemetery walk in Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St., Sycamore, on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

The program traditionally starts at the Mourning House with a welcome and overview of Elmwood Cemetery’s history. Then, visitors are led to stops throughout the cemetery to discover these fascinating stories.

This year, multiple members of the same family will be highlighted: the Hood family, including Capt. John Hood Luther, Capt. James Madison Hood (Lincoln’s consul to the Court of Siam) and Sarah Augusta Botsfield Brown; the Petrie family, including Leonard Petrie, Martha Wilson Petrie, John Robert Petrie, Grover Petrie and Clarence Petrie; the Byrd family, including Eatterson Byrd Sr., Corp. Eatterson Byrd Jr. and Edna Julia Davis; and the Wood family, including Zachariah Wood and Henry Wood, as well as Donald “Sleepy” Holmes.

The program is led by a core of dedicated volunteers including representatives from Brig. Gen. E. F. Dutton Camp 49 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

There is a $5 charge.

Call 815-895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org for more information.