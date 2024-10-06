Adventure Sprouts opens in Sycamore

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Adventure Sprouts with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Adventure Sprouts, a children’s boutique, to its membership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adventure Sprouts to Sycamore,” Sycamore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rose Treml said in a news release. “This new addition to our downtown not only offers unique products for children and families but also reinforces our community’s commitment to supporting local businesses.”

Chamber staff, community members and board members celebrated Adventure Sprouts joining the chamber with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 1.

Adventure Sprouts, 235 W. State St., Sycamore, offers children’s clothing, toys and educational materials designed to inspire learning, fun and creativity.