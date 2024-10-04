Illusionist David Caserta to perform Oct. 6 in DeKalb

The Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb presents Haunted Illusions, featuring master illusionist David Caserta, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host “Haunted Illusions,” a performance by master illusionist David Caserta on Sunday.

The show will be held at 3 p.m. at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The performance will feature comedy, magic and illusions of levitation, audience participation, disappearing acts and reappearance.

Caserta is a touring master illusionist. He has performed on TV shows including “Penn and Teller Fool Us” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Tickets cost $15 for children and $27 for everyone else. To buy tickets, visit the Egyptian Theatre box office, call 815-758-1225 or visit egyptiantheatre.org.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.