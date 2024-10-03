Sycamore, Kaneland, G-K, H-BR golfers advance: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 1

Boys golf

Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional: At Oak Ridge, Kaneland qualified three golfers for next week’s sectional at Kaneland, Sycamore sent two through and Genoa-Kingston had a qualifier as well.

The Knights shot a 336 to take fourth, eight strokes away from qualifying as a team. Sycamore shot a 344 to take seventh and the Cogs were eighth with a 350.

Kaneland’s Dylan Pjesky, Genoa-Kingston’s Colton McDowell and Sycamore’s Landon Taylor each shot an 81, tied for the second-lowest mark among advancing individuals and nine strokes behind overall champion Chandler Creedon of Ottawa.

Brayden Seaton shot an 83 and Jack Frey carded an 84 to qualify for Kaneland, while Gavin Sedevie notched an 82 to reach the sectional for the Spartans.

Harrison Zorica shot an 86 for the Cogs, missing qualifying by two strokes.

Class 1A Dwight Regional: At Dwight Country Club, Max Hintzsche shot a 94 to earn the final individual qualifying spot for Hinckley-Big Rock.

The Royals shot 394 as a team to tie for 10th, 31 strokes behind third-place Fisher in the final team qualifying spot.

Martin Ledbetter shot a 98 for the Royals, four strokes off qualifying for the Bismark-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Sectional on Monday in Danville.

Class 1A Eastland Regional: At Lake Carroll, the season ended for Indian Creek.

The Timberwolves shot a 463 as a team, last in the 13-team field. Dom Nelson led them with a 109, 20 strokes off a qualifying score.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 2, La Salle-Peru 0: At La Salle, Aiden Sears had a hand in both goals for the Spartans (10-4-1, 6-0) in the Interstate 8 victory.

Sears scored in the 50th minute on an assist from Gavin Crouch. Five minutes later Sears assisted Padilla for an insurance goal.

Ryan Guzinski got the shutout for Sycamore.

Volleyball

Hiawatha 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks knocked off the Royals, 25-19, 25-22.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 4, Freeport 1: At Freeport, the Spartans picked up the nonconference win.

Reagan O’Sullivan picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles. Lizzie McConkie and Maggie Klein won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Taylor Zemanek and Peyton Wright won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Grace Majerus and Addison Kuhns were 6-1, 6-0 winners at No. 3.