Arielle Rich, Olivia Vasak homer twice each in G-K’s wild 18-18 tie: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Genoa-Kingston 18, Plano 18: At Plano, Arielle Rich and Olivia Vasak each homered twice for Genoa-Kingston in the wild seven-inning tie.

Elizabeth Davis also homered as part of a 3 for 4, four-run, three-RBI performance. Vasak was 3 for 6 with five RBIs from her leadoff spot and scored three times. Rich had two hits and six RBIs. Brookyln Ordlock had three hits while Abigail Fellows and Kaylee Luepkes had two hits each.

The Cogs had 21 hits in the game and the Reapers had 18.

Each team also had identical linescores in the game. They both scored 10 in the first, two in the third, five in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Hampshire 12, DeKalb 3: At Hampshire, the Barbs fell to 5-2 despite home runs from Kennedy Latimer and Ayla Gould.

Latimer had a pair of hits and scored twice in the loss.

Sycamore 12, North Boone 1: At Sycamore, Addison Dierschow tossed a five-inning one-hitter in the Spartans’ win.

Riley Schuller, Addison Armstrong, Kaitlyn Williams and Kairi Lantz homered for the Spartans. Armstrong had two hits, two RBIs and two runs. Williams drove in three and scored twice with two hits. Lantz had two hits and two RBIs while Bella Jacobs had a hit and two RBIs in her only at-bat.

Dierschow struck out six and walked one in the win.

Oregon 11, Indian Creek 3: Avery Boehne had two hits and three RBIs in the loss. Mckenzie Greer scored twice.

Ashton-Franklin Center 17, Hiawatha 2: At Kirkland, Mia Siddall had a two-run home run and two hits in the loss.

Prep baseball

Yorkville 7, Sycamore 5: At Yorkville, the Spartans scored the first five runs but lost.

Jack Block and Jackson Macdonald each had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Plano 10, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Plano, Nick Cantrell had the only hit in the six-inning loss for the Cogs. G-K struck out 14 times and every player who had an at-bat struck out.

Girls soccer

Westminster Christian 7, Indian Creek 2: At Waterman, Delilah Swedrock and London Shoevlin scored for the Timberwolves.