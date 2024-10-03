DeKalb church to host international peacemaker

DeKALB – Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a presentation featuring international peacemaker Peter Michael Egwudah on Friday.

The free event will be held at 7 p.m. at the church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Egwudah will discuss how international peace activists are helping to transform violent culture into a peaceful community. A potluck dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

Egwudah is Nigeria’s Civil Society Coalition for Poverty Eradication program coordinator. He also is the the North East Civil Society Organization’s vice chairman.

For information, call 815-756-2905.