Discover 4-H Carnival set for Oct. 6 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The University of Illinois Extension will hold its annual Discover 4-H Carnival for families to learn about 4-H in October.

The free carnival will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.

The carnival features activities and games, including giant games, face-painting, bucket golf, balloon animals, the big parachute, bubbles, bean bag toss and creating cards for the elderly. Prizes also will be available. Hot dogs and popcorn will be served.

Participants also can learn about how to join a 4-H club. 4-H leaders and members will be available to answer questions.

4-H is a youth organization for boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 18. The program offers more than 170 projects ranging from wildlife, animals, food, visual arts, rocketry, computers and photography. 4-H emphasizes “learning by doing” by allowing members to select project areas of interest to them.

The organization also offers a Cloverbuds program for youths ages 5 to 7. Cloverbuds participate in hands-on learning activities to explore animals, art, science, plants and the environment.

For information, call 815-758-8194.