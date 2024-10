The Waterman Community Chest received a $5,000 Bayer Community Grant. (Photo provided by Marie Huff )

WATERMAN – The Waterman Community Chest recently was awarded a grant that will help the nonprofit support area residents.

The organization was named a Bayer Community Grant recipient for supporting local agencies and organizations, according to a news release.

As a result, Waterman Community Chest was granted $5,000, which was presented Aug. 16.

The group provides services to Waterman nonprofits and residents.