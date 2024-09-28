Jacob Barraza second at Bartlett: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 28

Boys cross country

Bartlett Flyin’ Hawk Invite: At Bartlett, Jacob Barraza took second in 14:51.7 to help the Barbs finish 11th as a team.

Barraza was 10 seconds off the champ Evan Parker of Niles North. The Barbs finished with 315 points, just two behind Glenbard North.

Rock River Run: At Hoover Park, Carson Kaiser won the race in 15:55, helping Kaneland take third with 154 points, six ahead of Sycamore.

Corey Goff led the Spartans in 16th place in 16:40.

Schmidt Invitational: At Fuller Forest Preserve, the Cogs were last in the 12-team field.

Christopher Garcia led Genoa-Kingston with a 48th-place finish in 17:46.62.

Midseason Harvest Classic Invite: At Harvest Christian, Caden Hageman finished 30th for Hinkley-Big Rock in 18:26.67 as the Royals did not field a team.

Girls cross country

Bartlett Flyin’ Hawk Invite: At Bartlett, Alex Schwantes led the Barbs in 15th place in 18:49.9, helping DeKalb to a 10th-place finish as a team.

Rock River Run: At Hoover Park, Layla Janish was 12th in 20:02, helping Sycamore take 13th in the 22-team field.

Schmidt Invitational: At Fuller Forest Preserve, Genoa-Kingston was fourth out of nine teams.

Emma James (15th in 13:16.28) and Gracie Zapatka (16th in 13:30.72) led the Cogs in the 2.05-mile race.

Midseason Harvest Classic Invite: At Harvest Christian, Zeta Fay took 53rd in 23:33.74 for Hinckley-Big Rock, which did not field a fill team.

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 8, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Jason Brewer had a hand in five goals as the Timberwolves rolled.

Brewer had three goals and two assists, while Tyler Bogle had two goals and two assists. Parker Murry, Sean Acker and Felipe Ehlers added goals for IC (6-5-2) which plays at Hinckley-Big Rock on Wednesday.

DeKalb 2, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Barbs came up with the nonconference win.

Joaquin Medina-Benitez and Matias Gutierrez had goals for the Barbs, with Edwin Cortina notching an assist.

Richmond-Burton 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Richmond, the Cogs gave up two goals in the final 20 minutes as the Rockets (13-2) sealed the win.

Boys golf

Sterling Invitational: At Emerald Hills, DeKalb tied with Dixon for third with a 336, five strokes ahead of Sycamore. Kaneland was seventh with a 351.

Jonah Keck was tied for seventh with a 79, while teammate Aidan Lange was 10th with an 81. For Sycamore, Landon Taylor, Gavin Sedevie and Andrew Swedberg all tied for 13th win an 83.

Brayden Seaton led Kaneland with an 84 to finish in a tie for 17th.

Volleyball

Hersey invitational: At Hersey, the Barbs went 0-5 at the tournament and fell to 8-10 on the year.

Maddi Hollar had 39 assists and six kills, JoJo Grant had 10 kills and 10 blocks, and Adi Galiojovich had 10 kills, six digs and two blocks.

The Barbs lost Hersey (25-20, 27-26), Naperville North (25-20, 25-16), Evanston (25-21, 25-19), St. Charles North (25-16, 25-9) and Lake Forest (25-23, 25-15).

Late Friday

Hinckley-Big Rock 7, Parkview Christian 0: At Hinckley, the Royals won their homecoming match on the first game played at the newly-named Larry “Doc” Peppers Field.

Sawyers had two goals an assist. Austin Roop, Jacob Orin, Alex Casanas, Jackson Dules and Zach Juneau had goals.