Need documents shredded? DeKalb, Sycamore townships event has you covered

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb and Sycamore townships will host a drive-thru shred event for Sycamore and DeKalb residents Saturday.

The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Kishwaukee Family YMCA parking lot, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Attendees must bring a valid ID to show their DeKalb and Sycamore township residency.

Residents will be limited to two boxes or paper bags of documents or CD-Rs. Staples do not need to be removed. Volunteers will remove items from residents’ vehicles.

For information, call 815-758-8282.