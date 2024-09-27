Letter: Thank you to our community, from Lehan’s

Dear Valued Community Member,

It is with a heavy heart that we announced the closure of Lehan’s pharmacy division, a cornerstone of DeKalb County since 1946. For nearly eight decades, our family pharmacy has proudly served as your trusted “locally owned drugstore.” While we reflect on the deep ties we’ve built and the countless lives we’ve touched, we feel immense pride in the legacy we leave behind.

Unfortunately, despite filling more prescriptions than ever, the evolving retail pharmacy business landscape made it impossible for us to continue. Declining reimbursements from insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) significantly impacted our ability to sustain operations. In August 2024, an astonishing 40% of the prescriptions our pharmacy filled were reimbursed below the cost of the medications themselves – an unsustainable situation that led to this difficult decision.

Although our pharmacy doors are closing, Lehan’s Medical Equipment division remains committed to serving the community. Our team of over 80 dedicated employees across northern Illinois looks forward to continuing the tradition of personal care and community support. We will be here to meet your health needs with home medical equipment, including oxygen therapy, sleep apnea devices, breast pumps, compression garments, post-mastectomy products, mobility aids, lift chairs and much more.

As we close this chapter, we are truly humbled to have been a part of your lives through four generations of pharmacists.

In honor of this shared history, we would love to present a book of memories to our grandfather Jim Lehan, and our parents Ann and Tim Lehan – all proud pharmacists. If you have a cherished story or memory with Lehan Drugs, we warmly invite you to share it with us by emailing memories@lehandrugs.com or posting on our Facebook page.

Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your healthcare journey for nearly 80 years. We are honored by your trust and look forward to continuing to serve the community through Lehan’s Medical Equipment.

With sincere gratitude,

Jon and Jim Lehan

DeKalb