DeKalb Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur services begin Oct. 2

DeKALB – The Congregation Beth Shalom in DeKalb will hold Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services led by Rabbi Brandon Bernstein and cantorial soloist Zachary Weiss.

The free services will be held at the congregation, 820 Russell Road, DeKalb.

Rosh Hashanah services begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2. The services feature music by the congregation’s Koleynu choir, directed by Harvey Blau. The Rosh Hashanah services also will be at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3. A less formal service is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 4. The shofar also will be blown at morning services.

The Kol Nidre service begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and includes the Koleynu choir. The Yom Kippur morning service is set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12 and features the Yizkor memorial service. Yom Kippur services also will be held at 6 p.m. and conclude with a final shofar blast and Havdallah.

The services also will be streamed online via Zoom. To request a link, email President@BethShalomDeKalb.org.

For information, visit BethShalomDeKalb.org.