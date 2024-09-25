DeKalb County high school grads score on scholarships

DeKalb High School graduate Jayden Wilson receiving the Michael Heimerdinger Scholarship (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – Almost 200 DeKalb County area students received more than $350,000 in scholarships from funds at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Scholarship awards averaged more than $1,900 per student.

A complete list of 2024 scholarship recipients is found online at dekalbccf.org/scholarships.

2024 Scholarship Awards by High School

DeKalb County high school graduates in the Class of 2024 received $180,645, while current undergraduate students received $76,470, according to a news release. Another $79,875 went to scholars pursuing master’s degrees or above. Locally, Kishwaukee College students received $36,020 (33 awards), and Northern Illinois University students received $31,925 (21 awards).

Scholarships are made possible by individuals and organizations who recognize the importance of education. Donors establish Scholarship Funds for various reasons, such as memorializing a loved one, supporting students with specific characteristics, or celebrating personal success.

New scholarships established this year included the Brian D. Slavenas Memorial Scholarship, the Charles and Carol Orr Memorial Scholarship, the DeKalb County Healthcare Professional Scholarship, the Don and Nancy Pardridge Scholarship and the Eric J. Gabriel Memorial Scholarship.

Learn more about Community Foundation scholarships at dekalbccf.org/scholarships. For questions or additional scholarship information, please contact Sara Nickels at 815-748-5383 or s.nickels@dekalbccf.org.