NIU STEM Fest returns Sept. 28 to DeKalb

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University will host its 15th annual free STEM Fest featuring career exploration.

STEM Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the NIU Holmes Student Center, MLK Commons, Anderson Hall and Founders Memorial Library.

“People are naturally curious! We tap into that curiosity and explore thought-provoking questions through hands-on learning activities for all ages,” NIU STEAM director Kristin Brynteson, Ed.D., said in a news release.

Attendees can build electronic circuits, launch model rockets, look through microscopes, fly drones, build blocks and listen to a STEM-themed story. Participants also can watch a chemistry demo show, weather balloon launch and listen to NASA and Argonne National Lab speakers.

Hands-on activities and demonstrations will be provided by the NIU Robotics Club, Innovation Club, Girls Who Code, Game Developer Club and Illinois Department of Transportation District 3 engineers.

“By meeting innovative NIU students and industry partners, I hope visitors will see the amazing job possibilities out there,” Brynteson said in the release. “Robotics, coding and video game development are more than just fun student clubs – they’re growing career fields with many opportunities.”

Meta also will return to hold a “Be Pro Be Proud” mobile workshop. The workshop features virtual reality simulations for various skilled trades including plumbing, robotics and welding.

“Skilled tradespeople possess valuable knowledge and skills that propel innovation,” Brynteson said in the release. “At its heart, STEM is about recognizing and solving problems in the world – and that’s something we need all Illinois youth to do, in every career path.”

For information, visit go.niu.edu/stemfest. or niusteam.niu.edu.