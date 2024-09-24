Kaneland second at I-8 boys golf tourney: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 23

Boys golf

Sycamore’s Eli Goodeill lines up a putt from the fringe of the third green Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, during the Interstate 8 boys golf tournament at the Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Interstate 8 tournament: At Kishwaukee Country Club, Kaneland was second with a 332, 26 strokes behind champion Ottawa.

Sycamore was fourth with a 344.

Nicholas Dzielawa shot a 78 to take fourth, five strokes behind the individual co-champions from Ottawa. Jack Frey was sixth with an 80 for the Knights, while Landon Taylor’s 81 put him in eighth place for the Spartans. Gavin Sedevie was 13th with an 86 for Sycamore.

Timothy Christian 160, Neuqua Valley 161, DeKalb 177: At Kishwaukee Country Club, Tyler Brackemyer shot a 39 for the Barbs, one shot off the co-medalists.

Jonah Keck added a 43 for the Barbs.

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 3, Earlville 1: At Waterman, Tyler Bogle, Jason Brewer and Parker Murry scored for the Timberwolves (5-5-2, 4-1 Little 10).

Murry and Bogle had assists in the win.

Sycamore 3, Ottawa 1: At Ottawa, Gavin Crouch had a goal and an assist in the win for the Spartans (8-4-1, 4-0 I8).

Aiden Sears and Leo Padilla also scored for Sycamore.

Rockford Lutheran 1, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Rockford, the Cogs lost the Big Northern matchup.

Volleyball

Indian Creek 2, Mendota 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves picked up the 25-12, 25-22 win.

Izzy Turner and Allie Peterson had five kills each for IC (9-8-2). Turner also had seven assists, five digs and two aces while Peterson added three digs and two aces. Mia Riffell had eight digs, three assists and an ace.