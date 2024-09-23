Shabbona Lake State Park campground to close temporarily Nov. 1

Shabbona Lake State Park welcome sign in Shabbona, IL on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The campground at Shabbona Lake State Park will be closed beginning Nov. 1 to accommodate the replacement of vault toilets at the site.

The campground is expected to be closed through April 30, according to a news release.

The work is part of an ongoing effort by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to improve Illinois state parks. Work will begin in the portion of the park used during the day and move into the campground in November.

The campground will be closed to ensure the safety of the public while work crews remove the old units and replace them with new ones, according to the release.

Online camping reservations will be available for 2025 beginning May 1. For information about the closure, call the park at 815-824-2106.