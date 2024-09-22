September 22, 2024
Mutt Strut 5K Run, Walk Sept. 28 at DeKalb’s Hopkins Park

One of the dogs available for adoption Monday, July 24, 2023, at Tails Humane Society in DeKalb. Tails will be hosting the Tails on Tap Bar Crawl Saturday Aug. 5 in downtown DeKalb with all proceeds benefitting the homeless pets at the shelter. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – Tails Humane Society will hold its annual Mutt Strut 5K Run and Walk fundraiser to benefit its homeless animals adoption services.

The fundraiser will begin at 9 am. Sept. 28 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Attendees can walk or run the race. A one mile option will be available. Participants also will be able to bring their pets.

Registration is required to attend. The registrations costs $35 or $40 for virtual runners and includes a participant packet. The packet will be available at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 or at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at the park. To register, visit tailshumanesociety.org/mutt-strut-2024/.

For information, email marketing@tailshumanesociety.org or visit tailshumanesociety.org.

