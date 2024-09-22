Learn more about DeKalb’s public grants for nonprofits

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – DeKalb-area nonprofits interested in applying for grants through the city of DeKalb are invited to attend a presentation this month to learn more about the program and eligibility.

The city’s 2025 Human Services Funds Grant presentation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday in the lower-level Bilder Family Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

The city will disburse about $225,000 for fiscal 2025, according to a news release. The funds are provided through the city’s general fund and will be awarded to 15 to 19 applicants.

A grant review committee also will review, rank and determine the grant cycle’s award amount after receiving the grant applications.

Nonprofit proposal requests will be released Sept. 30. The requests are due Nov. 1.

Registration is required to attend. To register, email jennifer.yochem@cityofdekalb.com.