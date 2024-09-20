NIU adds Jersey Mike’s branding to Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

The sun sets during the DeKalb, Sycamore game last month during the FNBO Challenge at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch)

The Jersey Mike’s logo will appear on Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium starting with Saturday’s NIU football game against Buffalo and throughout the 2024 season.

The deal was done for the athletic department by media partner Van Wagner. Terms of the deal were not announced.

The logo will be painted on the northeast and southwest parts of the field at around the 35-yard line.

An NCAA rule passed over the summer allowed logos of sponsors to be added to the playing surfaces.

“The ability to add on-field commercial logos provides NIU Athletics, working with Huskie Athletics Sponsorships, another revenue stream that will translate into additional support for all NIU teams and student-athletes,” NIU Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Sean T. Frazier said in a statement. “Jersey Mike’s is a nationally recognized brand that is also very visible right here in our community, making this a great fit for our first sponsorship of this type.”