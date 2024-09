The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Pure Beauty co. with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Pure Beauty Co. to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Pure Beauty Co. joining the chamber with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

Pure Beauty Co., 207 W. State St., Sycamore, offers clients services including makeup, waxing, facials, spray tans and lash treatments in a comfortable and relaxing environment. For information, visit pure-beauty-co.com.