Kishwaukee College Hispanic Heritage Month events run through Oct. 15

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host several events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month throughout September and October.

The free events will be held from Sunday through Oct. 15 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The events will honor and recognize Hispanic and Latin American culture, according to the college.

“We are proud to recently be named a Hispanic Serving Institution for our growing, multicultural community. We are dedicated to fostering and promoting a positive learning environment for all our students,” Kishwaukee College president Laurie Borowicz said in a news release.

Kishwaukee College’s Hispanic Heritage Month events include:

Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16 in the art gallery. The event features music, student artwork, cultural refreshments, and a virtual tour of Frida Kahlo’s childhood home.

Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff guest speaker Saul Flores: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 on the Jenkins Auditorium. Participants will be able to learn about storyteller and social innovator Saul Flores’ message and journey. The event also includes a question-and-answer session, Folklorico dance performance, and refreshments.

Men’s and Women’s Soccer Matches: noon and 2 p.m. Sept. 28 on the college’s soccer field. Attendees can support the college’s men’s and women’s soccer teams.

Spanish Game Night: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 in the student lounge. Participants will be able to play games in Spanish.

Create Your Own Maracas: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the intercultural center. Attendees can create their own maracas.

Women’s Volleyball Los Pumas Night: 6 p.m. Oct. 16 in the gymnasium. Participants will be able to watch a Los Pumas volleyball match.

Hispanic Heritage Month is annually observed to honor and celebrate Hispanic and Latin history, heritage, and accomplishments.

For information, visit kish.edu/diversity.