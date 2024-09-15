Kishwaukee College nursing students earn stethoscope award

(Left to right); Nick Hoffman, Nia Burrows, Courtney Felder, Aolani Perez, and Madison Rollins (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently awarded the Littmann Stethoscope Award to five registered nursing program students for the fall semester.

The awards were presented by DeKalb’s 3M Community Support Group.

The recipients are Nia Burrows, Courtney Felder, Nick Hoffman, Aolani Perez, and Madison Rollins. The students were awarded high-end stethoscopes created by the 3M Community Support Group.

The 3M Community Support Group has awarded Littmann stethoscopes to Kishwaukee nursing students since 2010.

For information, visit kish.edu/nursing or 3m.com.