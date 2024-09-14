Kishwaukee College to offer workplace readiness training

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will offer Workplace Readiness Training for local businesses and employees to support expanding workforces.

The free training is available through the Illinois Community College Board Noncredit Workforce Training Grant.

“Kishwaukee College is excited to offer this program to support local employers. These self-paced courses provide opportunities for employees to refresh essential skills needed for success in any work environment,” associate vice president of college relations LaCretia Konan said in a news release.

The grant’s goal is to increase employer-need responsiveness and workforce shortages. The grant also will help build capacity and strengthen community colleges noncredit workforce training impact.

The training will last 10 to 15 hours online. Attendees can complete the training at their own pace. The training will be provided through Pathful Explorer, an interactive platform. Participants can receive a micro-credential and completion certificate.

Attendees are encouraged to work with their human resources representative or employer for training coordination.

The college also will provide Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility topics training and Business Growth Academy classes.

For information or to register, visit kish.edu/workforcedevelopment or kish.edu/sbdc.