Harrison Zorica co-medalist for G-K: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 12

Boys golf

Marengo 182, Genoa-Kingston 184: At Marengo Ridge, the Cogs lost another close match, this time a nonconference showdown with the Indians.

Harrison Zorica was co-medalist with a 42.

Mendota 171, La Salle-Peru 172, Hinckley-Big Rock 221: At Mendota, Matthew Badal paced the Royals with a 52.

Girls golf

Westmont 233, Hinckley-Big Rock 239: At Indian Oaks, the Royals posted their best team score of the season.

McKenna Bark paced the Royals with a 50.

Boys soccer

Genoa-Kingston 3, Pecatonica 3: At Genoa, Adrian Delgado, Ayden Hernandez and Joseph Garcia scored, with Delgado adding an assist.

Belvidere North 2, Sycamore 1: At Sycamore, Javier Lopez scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute but it wasn’t enough for the Spartans.

Volleyball

Newark 2, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves lost the Little Ten match 25-16, 25-16.

Hiawatha 2, DePue 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks won 25-15, 25-15 in Little Ten action.