False intruder report puts two Sycamore schools on soft lockdown

Sycamore High School in Sycamore on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – A false report of an intruder prompted a brief soft lockdown at two Sycamore Community Unit School District 427 schools Friday, Sycamore Superintendent Steve Wilder said.

Authorities determined there was no direct threat to students.

Sycamore High School, 427 Spartan Trail, and West Elementary School, 240 Fair St., were put on a soft lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Wilder confirmed the report to be false Friday in a message to Shaw Local New Network.

“There was a false report of an intruder that was quickly verified to be false. It stemmed from a domestic event in the neighborhood that Sycamore PD was involved in,” Wilder said. “The domestic event also triggered a soft lockdown at West Elementary just out of caution. Both were resolved quickly and the lockdowns were lifted after about 5 minutes.”

Wilder also emailed the students’ parents shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday to notify them of the incident, according to the messages shared with Shaw Local News Network. The soft lockdowns took place from 12:15 to 12:20 p.m. Friday.

“At no time was there a direct threat to the safety of our students or staff,” Wilder wrote in an email to West Elementary parents.

Wilder said that West Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown because of its proximity to a domestic incident in a nearby neighborhood that Sycamore police responded to.

“Our primary concern is always the well-being of our school community, and the soft lockdown allowed us to maintain a secure environment while the police handled the situation in the neighborhood,” Wilder wrote. “The soft lockdown has since been lifted, and school operations have resumed as normal.”