Bank’s $30K grant to Warehouse on Park in Genoa will help with roof repairs, new PA system

GENOA – The Federal Home and Loan Bank of Chicago recently awarded a $30,000 grant to the Warehouse on Park in Genoa which will support roof damage repairs and a new musicians PA system purchase.

The grant was part of the bank’s Community First Accelerate Grants for Small Business program, according to a news release.

“We are very grateful to receive this grant from First State Bank,” Warehouse on Park owners Bill and Mary Lloyd said in a news release. “Our plan is to continue the evolution of the Warehouse on Park, and we are excited to use the funds for various property repairs. It’s our goal to create a fun musical experience in our community.”

The grant program assists small Illinois and Wisconsin businesses development and growth. The grants can be used for property purchase or improvement; workforce development or training; inventory, materials, tools, machinery, equipment, or supplies purchase; or new or upgraded technology.

“Small businesses play an integral role in local communities in driving economic growth, from creating jobs to fostering community development,” bank senior vice president and community investment officer Katie Naftzger said in a news release.

First State Bank is a locally owned bank committed to providing value-added offers supported by community service though a banking products and conveniences combination and local employees.

“We were thrilled to award The Warehouse on Park the small business grant,” First State Bank President and CEO Kirk Ross also said in the news release. “They epitomize the type of small business that will benefit from such a grant to sustain their continued service to their community.”