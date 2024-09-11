Thumbs up to alcohol in DeKalb beauty salons, barbershops, says City Council

Danielle Castillo, the owner of Ella Nicole Hair Bar in DeKalb, speaks out Sept. 9, 2024, in support of a proposal that would allow area hair salons and barbershops to serve alcohol. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – As a cosmetologist for 17 years, Danielle Castillo said it wasn’t until she met 5th Ward Alderman Andre Powell that she realized how the city of DeKalb could help her small business.

“I wanted to bring to attention that about 18 months ago, I have been in contact with the city trying to put forward the idea of offering low [Alcohol-By-Volume] beverages to our clients,” Castillo said. “Unfortunately, I’ve not been successful in doing so. That was until our 5th Ward Alderman Andre Powell personally introduced himself right after he was sworn into his new position.”

DeKalb city leaders took their first steps Monday toward allowing area beauty salons and barbershops to serve beer, wine or seltzer to customers.

In a 4-2-1 decision, the City Council voted in support to support an ordinance which could equip establishments with a cosmetic liquor license. The dissenting votes were cast by 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic and 7th Ward Alderman John Walker. Powell recused himself from the vote because he runs and operates both a barbershop and hair salon in DeKalb. Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson was absent.

Castillo, the owner of Ella Nicole Hair Bar in DeKalb, said she believes serving alcohol would allow her hair salon to elevate the service experience that clients receive.

“Since currently under Chapter 38, salons and barbershop are not included and it would be deemed illegal to elevate our clients’ experience if we were to offer those,” Castillo said.

Mayor Cohen Barnes, who is the city’s liquor commissioner, said he’s heard requests from several owners of hair salons and barbershops in town urging the city to permit the sale of alcohol.

“There’s a particular segment of our constituency that really want to ... enhance the client experience,” Barnes said. “The problem is it’s not legal to do that. So all that this is is a modification of our code that if they want to pursue to be able to legally enhance the client experience. Now the city of DeKalb finally in our liquor code has the ability to comply.”

City staff drafted an ordinance ahead of Monday’s discussion in consultation with legal counsel after reviewing similar type licenses, documents show. If approved, the permit would cost $500 to apply and $500 to renew. Permitted sale hours would be noon to 8 p.m., and live entertainment on the premises would be prohibited, among other stipulations.

Only beer, wine or seltzer would be allowed, all beverages that offer low alcohol-by-volume.

Not everyone on the City Council was supportive of the ordinance as drafted, however.

Walker said he would be adamantly against allowing the creation of a cosmetology liquor license.

“We’re always trying to make citizens gamblers, alcoholics or smokers,” Walker said. “When it comes to all that stuff, I just get away from it. I don’t even want to put my big toe into the swimming pool with any of that. I don’t think that you have to have a good experience or a great life being intoxicated or sipping on some wine. I’m a hard no.”

Verbic, referencing the DeKalb Police Department’s previous alcohol compliance check which investigates local businesses’ compliance with serving alcohol to only those 21 and older, said he’s unable to justify a decision to allow alcohol in barbershops and hair salons as a result.

“I believe your hands are already full with not only that but everything else keeping us safe here in DeKalb,” Verbic said. “In this case, I don’t see it as justified.”

According to the city’s most recent data, an alcohol compliance check of 18 businesses conducted by an undercover DeKalb police officer Aug. 28 showed three establishments – Fatty’s Pub and Grille, Fushi Yami and Lucky’s Poker – failed after selling alcohol to a minor. Each received citations, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said she is supportive of the ordinance as drafted because she feels this is a way to give certain cosmetic businesses an opportunity to separate themselves from the competition.

“You know, it’s not a need, it’s a luxury,” Zasada said. “That’s what we’re trying to do is offer businesses the opportunity to differentiate themselves with a unique service.”

Fourth Ward Alderman Greg Perkins shared that sentiment, saying he doesn’t think all the cosmetologists in town would want a cosmetology liquor license.

“I don’t see dozens of people lining up to spend their $500 bucks, the insurance, the grand shop and the basset certification,” Perkins said. “The basset certification is a big deal. I’ve gone through it. I’m a basset certified bartender. There is some responsibility that comes with it. These people are really, they’re primarily cutting hair, cutting nails. So, I agree. I think it’s a luxury.”

Final action on this matter is expected to take place at a later date.