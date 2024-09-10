DeKalb library to host healthy aging workshop Sept. 12

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Home Instead to host the first of three workshops on various healthy aging topics.

The workshop will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The workshop is free and intended for seniors and adults.

Participants will be able to learn about fraud prevention and how to avoid scams. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.