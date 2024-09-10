DeKalb Chamber announces Athena Award finalists

Athena Award 2024 recipient Michelle Bringas receives her gift for being a finalist in this Shaw Local file photo on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, during the Athena and Women of Accomplishment Awards reception hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce at the Egyptian Theatre. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently announced the finalists and honorees for the 35th annual Athena and Women of Accomplishment awards.

The award recipients will be named during the Athena and Women of Accomplishment Award Reception at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The Athena Award finalists include Celine Bennetts, Jeanine Holcomb, Sabrina Nicholson, Cortney Strohacker and Jennifer Yochem, according to a news release. The Women of Accomplishment honoree is Jan VanderMeer.

A cocktail hour will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 through Oct. 14. The prices will increase to $25 Oct. 15. Tickets also will be available at the theater. To buy tickets, call 815-756-6306 or visit dekalb.org.

The Athena Award recognizes women for being a role model, community service, assisting women to meet their full potential, and professional and business accomplishments.

The Women of Accomplishment Award recognizes individuals who meet Athena criteria but are retired or no longer working in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb chamber provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community, and advocates for business needs.

For information, visit dekalb.org or call 815-756-6306.