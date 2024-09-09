Financial Fitness workshop set for Sept. 10 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will hold a workshop for patrons to learn about debt repayment strategies as part of its Financial Fitness series.

The free workshop for adults will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn how to determine if there’s too much debt, different debt payoff options, how to improve credit scores by contacting creditors, negotiating debt obligations and eliminating credit report errors. The workshop will be led by Old National Bank experts. Snacks also will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.