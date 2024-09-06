Kite Fest to return Sept. 8 to DeKalb’s Kiwanis Park

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will host its 19th annual Kite Fest on Sunday, and all are welcome to bring their own kites to fly or enjoy the many offerings available at the free event.

The free festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at DeKalb Kiwanis Park, 391 Fairview Drive, DeKalb.

The festival features giant inflatable kites, dancing kites in the sky and seasonal activities. The activities include biodegradable nature kites, a Park District staff windsock craft, and a Kish Kids Outside origami project. The activities will be held near the Kiwanis Park shelter. Parking is available at the park and the Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St.

“We are thrilled to offer another successful Kite Fest and bring more free fun to the DeKalb community,” recreation supervisor Sabrina Hunley said in a news release. “This event will have festival attendees looking to the sky in amazement as these giant kites soar in the air. It really is a sight to see that you don’t want to miss! Paired with food vendors and fun activities, it’s a great afternoon to get outside and play!”

Participants can bring their own kites or buy one at the festival. Manja string or any kind of glass-covered string is prohibited. Professional kite flyers at the festival include Team Chicago Kite, Anthony Catalano, Al Sparling, Team Sky FX, and Darryl Waters. Attendees will not be allowed in the Professional Kite Flying Area.

Live broadcasts and music will be provided by 94.9 WDKB radio station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Music will be performed by Sound and Effects Mobile Entertainment from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Food vendors include Big D’s Hot Dogs, The Press Box, Kona Ice, the Cream King, The Lovely Lemon and Sweet Butts Cotton Candy.

For information, call 815-758-7756 or visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

2023 Kite Fest (Photo provided by the DeKalb Park District )