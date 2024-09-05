South Moon BBQ to reopen in Hinckley Friday after fire

The Chuck Norris is a very large sandwich at South Moon BBQ in Hinckley featuring pretty much every meat on the menu stacked high.

HINCKLEY – South Moon BBQ in Hinckley plans to reopen Friday for customers after the restaurant’s smoker sustained damage in a fire about a week ago, its owners said.

A fire broke out inside a smoker at the BBQ joint on Aug. 29, though damage was contained to the smoker, restaurant owners said in a social media update Aug. 30. In another social media update, the owners announced customers can return to get their fill out barbecue Friday.

Crews from Hinckley Fire Protection District were called to reports of a structure fire that Thursday night to the two-story building at 100 E. Lincoln Ave., officials said. The restaurant was temporarily closed. No injuries were reported in the fire.

“We are so grateful to everyone who helped last night, today, and this weekend we tentatively plan to be reopened Wednesday and will keep everyone updated as we get closer,” South Moon BBQ staff wrote on Facebook. Again thank you to everyone for all your support – watching your blood sweat and tears go up in smoke is one of the scariest things we have experienced and could not continue to stand strong without everyones love, support, and especially the strength from all your prayers.”

The barbecue business owners thanked those who came to their aid, including friends, family, employees, customers and area business leaders and the Village of Hinckley.

