Memory cafe set for Sept. 5 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a memory cafe for patrons experiencing memory loss and their care partners.

The free event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The cafe features sing-alongs; a “get to know you” question; a presentation; and a game, craft, or shared reading activity. Snacks, coffee, and tea will be served. The cafe also includes free resources, giveaways, and books to check out. First-time attendees must provide the care partners’ and guests’ names.

For more information or to submit names, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.