Kishwaukee Valley Art League events for September

(Left to right); Artist Rick Borrett creating an acrylic painting, KVAL artist Wayne Roe drawing a cartoon character, and a “Spectacle Entertainment” photograph taken by KVAL member Richard Born (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in September at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The “Downtown Sycamore Chalk Walk” event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore. Artists can create chalk art pieces on the courthouse’s sidewalks. The chalk artwork judging begins at 3 p.m. Tobacco will not be allowed at the event. Artists must register to participate. Payment is required at registration.

The sixth annual “Burning Cicada Arts and Music Picnic Festival” is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. KVAL artist Wayne Roe will display and sell acrylic art pieces and draw cartoon caricatures.

KVAL will extend its free “Young Picasso’s Art Program” through October. Children can create fall-themed art or color provided subject matter. An art supplies table will be provided from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at the gallery. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The featured artist of the month at Gallery on State for September is Rick Borrett. Borrett art specialties include acrylic paintings and wood carvings. His work will be on display in the gallery’s east window and adjoining wall. Borrett’s artwork also will be available to buy.