The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County's “Hired Hands House" completion (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County’s completion of the DeKalb County History Center’s “Hired Hands House.”

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 22.

The goal for Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County, 308 W. State St., Suite 302, Sycamore, is to create a world where everyone has an acceptable home. For information, call 815-991-5341 or visit hfhdcillinois.org.