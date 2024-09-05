DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association to dedicate historical marker

Brandon Wessels plants corn in his field in Waterman Monday afternoon. Farmers are out fertilizing, cultivating and planting in their fields across DeKalb County. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association will host a dedication ceremony for a historical marker this month, and the public is invited.

The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Faivre farm, 7102 Fairview Road, DeKalb.

The marker celebrates the yield monitor creation. The ceremony includes two of the yield monitor creators and veteran farm broadcaster Max Armstrong. The association also will hold its annual meeting after the ceremony at Whiskey Acres Distilling Company, 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb. Refreshments will be served.

The yield monitor was invented by Steve Faivre, Dave Larson and Jim Bassett in the early 1990s. Yield monitors are standard combine equipment and give growers within field management decision “report cards.”