Kaneland’s Evan Nosek, Sycamore’s Layla Janisch pace local runners: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sept. 3

Boys cross country

Sycamore XC Invitational: At Kishawakee College, Kaneland’s Evan Nosek won the event, finishing 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Jacob Barraza of DeKalb.

Dixon won the 12-team field with 50 points. Kaneland was third with 101, Sycamore fifth with 138, Dekalb was ninth with 204 and Genoa-Kingston 12th with 349.

Nosek finished in 15:15. Barraza posted a 15:25. Kaneland’s Evan Whilding was 11th in 16:31, and Logan Jones paced Sycamore with a 16:43, just ahead of teammate Corey Goff’s 15th-place finish in 16:48.

Nathan Tumminaro was DeKalb’s second finisher in 17:15. Gabriel Pena led Genoa-Kingston in 18:53 to take 63rd, while Caden Hageman’s 19:19 was good for 72nd and led Hinckley-Big Rock, which did not field a team.

Sycamore’s Layla Janisch is happy with her time as she finishes the girls varsity race Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at the Sycamore Cross Country Invite at Kishwaukee College in Malta. (Mark Busch)

Girls cross country

Sycamore XC Invitational: At Kishwaukee College, DeKalb took third with 109 points in a meet won by Aurora Central Catholic’s 67.

Genoa-Kingston was fifth in the 12-team field with 150 points, Kaneland was seventh with 157, and Sycamore was ninth with 187.

Sycamore’s Layla Janisch was fourth in 19:47 for the Spartans, while Kaneland junior Danielle Bower was 12th in 21:14. Genoa-Kingston sophomore Emma James finished in 21:50 to take 17th, while DeKalb’s Brenda Aquino was 18th in 21:58, and Maret Siblik was 21st in 22:11.

Abbie Mederick produced Kaneland’s second-best time, taking 29th in 23:19, while Madyson McDowell was 31st for Genoa-Kingston in 23:33. Zeta Fay finished in 24:23 for Hinckley-Big Rock, which did not field a team.

Alyssa Stacy posted a 24:25 for Sycmaore’s second-best time.

Volleyball

DeKalb 2, Dixon 1: At DeKalb, The Barbs picked up their first win under first-year coach Keith Foster with a 25-16, 18-25, 25-19 win over the Dukes.

Adi Galijatovic had nine kills and six digs to lead the Barbs, Lily Zeimet added six kills and four digs, and Maddie Hollar had 11 digs and five assists.

The Barbs host Hinckley-Big Rock on Thursday.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Sycamore 0: At Genoa, coach Taylor Spellman picked up her first win as the Cogs’ head coach. Mia Wise, Anabelle Peters and Jesse Fredrickson had five kills each.

Hiawatha 2, North Boone 1: At Kirkland, the Hawks won a 25-22, 23-25, 29-27 thriller.

Amboy 2, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves fell 25-15, 26-24.

Izzy Turner had 10 assists, 10 digs, eight kills and two aces. Mia Riffell had nine digs, two aces and three assists.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 3, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Jameson Carl had a hand in every goal as Sycamore picked up its first win of the season.

Carlson scored in the 48th minute for the Spartans (1-2) and assisted Ronaldo Ocelotl in the third minute and Aiden Sears in the 55th.

Crystal Lake Central 4, DeKalb 1: At Crystal Lake, Brayden Adams scored in the 27th minute on an assist from Mauricio Jasso, but CLC scored the next four goals for the win.

Dixon 3, Genoa-Kingston 2: At Genoa, the Cogs led late, but the Dukes scored two unanswered goals in the second half for the Big Northern victory after G-K goaltender Jamie Cerna left the game due to an injury.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 9, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, the Spartans opened Interstate 8 play with the sweep.

Lizzie McConkie (6-1, 6-2), Maggie Klein (6-1, 6-1), Taylor Zemanek (6-2, 6-1), Peyton Wright (6-1, 6-1), Grace Majerus (6-1, 6-0) and Addison Kuhns (6-0, 6-0) picked up singles wins for the Spartans.

McConkie and Klein (6-0, 7-5), Zemanek and Wright (6-3, 6-2), and Morgan Cook and Regan O’Sullivan (6-1, 6-2) won at doubles.

Boys golf

Hinckley-Big Rock 197, Indian Creek 218: At Indian Oaks, the Royals picked up the victory.

Max Hintzche was the medalist and led H-BR with a 47. Martin Ledbetter added a 49. Giovanni Data scored a 51 to lead the Timberwolves.

Genoa-Kingston 165, Stillman Valley 196: At Swan Hills, the Cogs won the BNC match. Colton McDowell led the Cogs with a 38 to earn medalist, while Harrison Zorica was second with a 41.

Girls golf

Stillman Valley 222, Genoa-Kingston 223: At Swan Hills, the Cogs lost the BNC match by a stroke.

Mikayla Bass carded a 52 to lead the Cogs.

Aurora Central Catholic 202, Hinckley-Big Rock 267: At Indian Oaks, McKenna Bark shot a 56 to lead the Royals.

Girls swimming

Sterling 82, DeKalb-Sycamore 68: At Huntley Middle School, Camila Palacios won the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.51) as well as the 100 backstroke (1:07.12) to lead the Barbs.

Molly Allison was second in the 50 freestyle (25.32) and won the 500 free (5:24.40).