The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce dedicating the Veteran Memorial Mural (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently held a dedication for the city’s new Veteran Memorial Mural.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the dedication with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 22.

The Veteran Memorial Mural, 203 E. Lincoln Highwya, DeKalb, is a recreation of the painting “What These Boots Have Seen,” created by artist Mary Gallagher Stout, which honors military veterans. For information, call 815-748-2000 or visit cityofdekalb.com.