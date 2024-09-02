Northern Rehab donates food, school supplies to area food pantries

Spartan Food Pantry president Tomas Franks accepting Northern Rehab's food and school supply drive donations (Photo provided by Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists )

DeKALB – Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists recently held a food and school supplies drive to benefit local food pantries.

The drive was held July 15 through July 26, according to a news release.

The rehab donated nonperishable food and school supplies. The donations were given to Rochelle Christian Food Pantry, Spartan Food Pantry, Barb Food Mart and Genoa Area Food Hub.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 45 years.

For information, visit northernrehabpt.com, call 815-756-8524 or visit Northern Rehab’s social media pages.