DeKalb man, woman shot inside University Village apartment

DeKalb city police, deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and campus police from Northern Illinois University seen outside investigating a shooting that happened about 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, inside a University Village apartment in the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb. A man and woman suffered serious gunshot wounds and were airlifted by paramedics to a hospital in Rockford, said DeKalb police Chief David Byrd. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – A DeKalb man and woman suffered serious gunshot wounds Monday after a shooting inside a University Village apartment, said DeKalb police Chief David Byrd.

DeKalb police and area law enforcement responded Monday morning about 11 a.m. to reports of gunfire on the city’s north side outside the apartment complex in the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road.

Byrd said Monday afternoon that the shooting investigation remains in its preliminary stages, but police believe the incident was domestic-related. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to the torso, and were flown to a hospital in Rockford, he said.

Police believe the shooting involved the two injured only – a woman, 20, and a man, 24 – and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, Byrd said.

Police from DeKalb, Northern Illinois University campus officers and deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were seen parked in a lot outside a building in the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road about noon Monday.

Officers were speaking to people outside while passersby and area residents looked on. Police tape roped off a portion of a parking lot outside of an apartment building.

The city of DeKalb sent out an emergency alert at 11:43 a.m. Monday which announced the investigation into reported gunfire. The alert asked the public to avoid the area. No roadways were blocked off as of noon Monday, and motorists can still get in and out of the apartment complex.

No arrests or criminal charges in relation to the shooting have been made yet, Byrd said.

This story was updated at 2:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Additional updates could occur.