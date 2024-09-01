DeKalb library’s Classic Film Series begins Sept. 3

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will screen movies for patrons as part of its Classic Film Series.
The free screenings will be at 6 p.m. Tuesdays in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.
Attendees can watch movies that showcase the classic films age. The movies will be screened once a week. No registration is required to attend.
The movie lineup is:
- Sept. 3: “West Side Story” (1961)
- Sept. 10: “Fiddler on the Roof”
- Sept. 17: “An American In Paris”
- Sept. 24: “A Hard Day’s Night”
For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.