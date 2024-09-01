DeKalb library’s Classic Film Series begins Sept. 3

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will screen movies for patrons as part of its Classic Film Series.

The free screenings will be at 6 p.m. Tuesdays in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can watch movies that showcase the classic films age. The movies will be screened once a week. No registration is required to attend.

The movie lineup is:

Sept. 3: “West Side Story” (1961)

Sept. 10: “Fiddler on the Roof”

Sept. 17: “An American In Paris”

Sept. 24: “A Hard Day’s Night”

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.