The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating In and Out Cuts Barbershop's expansion (Photo provided by DeKalb Chamber of Commerce)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the expansion of In and Out Cuts Barbershop into DeKalb.

Chamber staff, community and board members and ambassadors celebrated the expansion with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 8.

In and Out Cuts Barbershop, 2331 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, is a bilingual barbershop that caters to clients from all areas of life. For information, call 815-517-0816 or visit inandoutcuts.com.