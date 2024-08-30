Sycamore chamber welcomes Sweet Life Garden Group

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Sweet Life Garden Group to its membership.
Chamber staff, community members and board members celebrated Sweet Life Garden Group joining the chamber with a ribbon-cutting July 25.
Sweet Life Garden aims to encourage a community by embracing natural beauty through food, flowers and friendships; creating and maintaining giving gardens; and supporting food pantries and collaborative organizations.
For information, visit sweetlifegardengroup.org.