Sycamore chamber welcomes Sweet Life Garden Group

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Sweet Life Garden Group with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Sweet Life Garden Group to its membership.

Chamber staff, community members and board members celebrated Sweet Life Garden Group joining the chamber with a ribbon-cutting July 25.

Sweet Life Garden aims to encourage a community by embracing natural beauty through food, flowers and friendships; creating and maintaining giving gardens; and supporting food pantries and collaborative organizations.

For information, visit sweetlifegardengroup.org.