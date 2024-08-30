Join upcoming Be The One Walk to help end veteran suicide in DeKalb County

A U.S. Navy veteran salutes the flag Monday, May 27, 2024, during the playing of "Anchors Aweigh" at the DeKalb Memorial Day program at Ellwood House. (Mark Busch)

Editor’s note: If you are a veteran and in need of help, call 988 and press 1, chat online at www.988lifeline.org or text 838255. The service is a free 24/7 mental health crisis hotline also is free and available to all. Veterans need not be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect.

DeKALB – DeKalb area veteran groups are inviting community members to attend an upcoming 2.2-mile awareness walk in September, meant to help end veteran suicide and spread information on how to help those in crisis.

Be The One Walk will go from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 22 at Northwestern Medicine Health and Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road, DeKalb.

The free event hosted by the DeKalb American Legion Post No. 66 and American Legion Auxiliary is planned as part of an ongoing national campaign by the American Legion called Be the One. The campaign seeks to erase stigma surrounding mental health and wellness and those who ask for help, specifically for active and non-active military members and their families.

Suicide is considered the top issue facing veterans, according to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention, which estimates that between 17 and 22 veterans or service members take their lives each day. The veteran suicide rate is more than 50% higher than the suicide rate for non-veteran adults, according to the American Legion.

DeKalb’s free Be The One walk is open to all. The event also will have multiple vendors on hand representing a variety of area service and community resources for people to learn more.

Those not wishing or unable to do the walk are invited to register for other activities during the event. Tai Chi, Labyrinth Meditation and seated Yoga are among the offerings.

Scan this QR code to learn more or register for the upcoming 2.2-mile Be the One walk, hosted by the DeKalb American Legion Post 66 and the American Legion Auxiliary on Sept. 22, 2024. The walk is to raise awareness for and spread information on how to combat veteran suicide rates. (Photo provided by Cindy Hupke)

The DeKalb American Legion also will host a 50/50 draw during the event, and raffle off donations provided by community organizations. The proceeds of the 50/50 will be used for the Legion’s ongoing education and training programs, which are for anyone in the community, along with medical professionals, to better learn how they can serve veterans in need facing mental wellness crises.

Among the participating organizations that will have resource tables include: The American Legion, Be the One; K9s for Veterans; BraveHearts, Equine Therapy; Northwestern Medicine Ben Gordon Center; Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health and Wellness Center; VFW, Veterans of Foreign Wars; Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association; Allen Force; NIU Military and Veteran Services; DeKalb County Veterans Assistance Commission; Reducing Lethal Means Access; DeKalb County Legal Aid Self Help Center; and Mental Health Outreach.

To register, visit Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association’s website or use the QR code provided. Online registration is open through Sept. 20. You also can register at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event.

As another way to symbolize the 22 veterans who die by suicide daily, 22 rocks have been donated by Blumen Gardens and will be carried by 22 walkers on the course. The rocks will be engraved by Rock Solid Sayings with names of veterans who have died by suicide.

There are 10 rocks left to be named as of Friday, said organizer Cindy Hupke. For those wishing to donate to the cause or dedicate a rock to a veteran who died by suicide, call or text 815-540-7364.