Powell talks DeKalb city clerk referendum, housing market concerns with residents

DeKalb 5th Ward Alderman Andre Powell speaks Aug. 28, 2024, at his first ward meeting put on since being appointed to the position. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb 5th Ward Alderman Andre Powell addressed a sanctuary filled mainly with parishioners Wednesday at First Congregational United Church of Christ in DeKalb during his first planned ward meeting since taking office.

Among those notably in attendance for the ward meeting were Mayor Cohen Barnes, City Engineer Zac Gill and City Manager Bill Nicklas.

Speaking before the crowd, Powell took questions from the audience covering a range of topics such as impending November the city clerk referendum, which will ask voters to decide if they want their clerk elected or appointed. Powell also addressed speeding concerns, rental housing market issues, tax increment finance district redevelopment plans and more.

DeKalb resident Linda Srygler, who lives along College Avenue, asked if the local housing market has been negatively impacted after a high-profile violent killing occured in the area more than a year ago. On May 4, 2023, DeKalb High School freshman Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, 15, was suffocated to death and days later found behind a rental home in the 500 block of College Avenue. Timothy Doll, who rented a room inside the house according to court records, was soon after charged with first-degree murder in connection to the girl’s slaying. He awaits an expected trial and has been in custody without release at DeKalb County Jail since.

“There are so many houses that are for sale, that have been for sale for like a year,” Srygler said. “Is it because the city has changed any regulations? These are all houses that are rental homes. ... Has there been a change in how the city is requiring landlords to rent? Like who rents from them? Is that maybe why no one wants to buy these houses?”

Barnes negated her concern, saying there’s been no change in the city’s development ordinance.

“It’s just the private sector that’s determining how quick something sells,” Barnes said.

Another topic raised in discussion during the ward meeting was the city clerk referendum.

DeKalb resident and former city clerk Lynn Fazekas, who served as an appointed clerk from 2018 to 2021, said she believes the council’s decision to get rid of the city clerk’s salary is disrespectful.

Fazekas faced her own clashes with city hall while in office. In the summer 2019, she was asked to resign by then mayor Jerry Smith over what officials said was her misuse of a tool to notarize documents, a directive she refused. She then sued the city, which was dismissed by Circuit Court Chief Judge Bradley Waller in 2020. Her appeal also was rejected by the Illinois Appellate Court in September 2021.

“To me, it’s all about respecting the will of the voters,” Fazekas said. “That is not what has happened. They don’t plan on it happening. If you want an elected clerk, you’re going to have a volunteer doing it. I don’t think that’s very respectful of the voters, if the city residents decide to vote for a city clerk for the third time. I mean, if you want an appointed one, that’s fine. It’s about the will of the voters. What I am upset about is that the will of the voters has been ignored for about 12 years. If we do vote to retain the elected clerk, we’re going to have to insist that the office be rebuilt somehow if we care about the will of the voters.”

When asked if getting rid of the city clerk’s salary position was fair, Powell said it’s difficult to say.

“I don’t want to say if it’s fair or not,” Powell said. “I just know what I’ve seen so far from the city clerk situation. I was apart of everything, but I know it’s a lingering problem from what I understand. ... But I know it’s a problem in the position that they’re having filling is what I understand.”

Powell said he believes his first ward meeting went according to plan.

“It was great for a couple months in, but I’ll be doing more,” Powell said. “Maybe (I’ll) collaborate with other aldermen on some, as well.”