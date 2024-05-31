Evidence gathered for expected murder trial in killing of DeKalb teen Gracie Sasso-Cleveland

Timothy M. Doll, 29, of DeKalb, (left) and his attorney Andrew Nickel listen as Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery reads the charges against him Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the DeKalb County Courthouse. Doll is being arraigned on several charges including two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland of DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

SYCAMORE – Prosecutors said this week that they’ve collected all the evidence they expect to ahead of an anticipated murder trial for the 30-year-old man accused of suffocating to death a DeKalb High School freshman.

Registered sex offender Timothy M. Doll is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, also of DeKalb. She was found by DeKalb police dead inside a dumpster adjacent to Doll’s College Avenue apartment on May 7, 2023, according to DeKalb County court records.

Doll has been held without bond at DeKalb County Jail since his arrest on May 7, 2023.

Lead prosecutor Scott Schwertley told Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery this week that they’re ready for the next steps. Doll is represented by special public defender Andrew Nickel.

“I believe discovery is complete,” Schwertley said. “I think at this time Mr. Nickel is asking for a date to make sure, I’m guessing, for you all to review the discovery with his client and decide what they plan to do.”

Nickel said that was his plan.

A display remembering Gracie Sasso-Cleveland is set up Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex during a celebration of her life on what would have been her sweet 16 birthday. Sasso-Cleveland, 15, was found dead May 7, 2023, in DeKalb. Timothy M. Doll, 29, of DeKalb, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. (Mark Busch)

Doll previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, despite police allegations that he confessed to the crime, according to court records. Police said he also admitted that he knew Sasso-Cleveland was 15.

Police said Doll admitted to suffocating the girl for three minutes before depositing her body in a laundry basket and carrying her outside to a dumpster, court records show.

He’s also accused of attempting to cover up the killing. DeKalb police allege he took Sasso-Cleveland’s cellphone and discarded it in the trash at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, where he’d gone the night of her death to have his back checked out. He told authorities he injured his back lifting the dead girl’s body, according to court records.

During a warrant search of Doll’s apartment building, DeKalb police also found female clothing in the basement that matched the description of clothing Sasso-Cleveland last wore, according to court records.

Doll is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated criminal sexual abuse; concealment of homicidal death; aggravated domestic battery; two counts of obstructing justice; unlawful restraint; and unlawful communication of a child sex offender.

A registered sex offender when he’s alleged to have killed Sasso-Cleveland, Doll could face extended sentencing if convicted of first-degree murder, Montgomery said. If found guilty of the Class M felony, Doll could face 20 to 120 years in prison.

The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office ruled that Sasso-Cleveland died from asphyxiation on May 4, 2023. Prosecutors have alleged that Doll’s actions were in retaliation against Sasso-Cleveland after they argued at his apartment that night.

Doll was ordered to appear for a status hearing at 9 a.m. July 17. No trial date has been set as of Friday.