Three open DeKalb Park Board seats in 2025 election

DeKalb Park District building at Hopkins Park in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Three open seats are up for grabs on the DeKalb Park District’s Board of Commissioners in the upcoming spring 2025 consolidated election.

Commissioners help oversee Park District business, vote on the governing body’s plans for local Park District taxes, and help determine plans for future renovation or development of new or existing parks or recreation in the City of DeKalb, among other things.

The petition filing period will be held from Nov. 12 through Nov. 18.

The Park District will accept petitions for three open Park District board seats. The candidates will serve four-year terms. Petitions can be filed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hopkins Park Community Center’s administration offices, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Election packets also can be picked up from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 18 at the community center’s administrations offices. The Candidate’s Guide and signature requirements are available online at dekalbcountyclerkil.gov/.

For information, email pzepezauer@dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663, ext. 7265.