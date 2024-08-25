Sycamore High School graduate gets $100 for logo design

First Ward Alderperson Alicia Cosky presented 2024 Sycamore High School graduate Anna Aska with a $100 check for her work in designing a logo for the Sycamore beautification committee on Aug. 19, 2024. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – Anna Aska, a 2024 Sycamore High School graduate, was recognized by the city this week for her work in designing a logo for the Sycamore beautification committee during her senior year.

The recent graduate was paid $100 for her work, which she did in conjunction with a class at Sycamore High School.

“I worked on this project in my advanced digital art class. I used a couple of different programs, such of Procreate and Photoshop. We worked, met with a couple of different people to get opinions along with ideas,” Aska said. “We kind of tailored it toward Sycamore and used more meaningful design, so we used the blue violet, which is the Illinois state flower, then we have the Sycamore leaf and the black and gold and dark green colors.”

There’s also a bee in the logo, which 1st Ward Alderwoman Alicia Cosky pointed out during the Aug. 19 Sycamore City Council meeting.

“Because bees are just so productive, and without bees, we wouldn’t have the beautiful flowers,” Cosky said.

The newly established Sycamore beautification committee this spring helped facilitate the installation of flower boxes near area businesses, and it received city approval earlier this year to pay Aska for a design that will adorn those flower boxes.

Cosky said she worked with Aska and her digital art teacher throughout the design process.

“She was very gracious and stuck to it,” Cosky said.